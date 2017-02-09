South Africa’s Silvertree acquires top Nigerian tech firm, TopCheck

Posted February 9, 2017 5:47 am by Comments

South Africa’s Silvertree acquires top Nigerian tech firm, TopCheck

IMG_20170209_053255

TopCheck is one of Nigeria’s leading price comparison site.

The post South Africa’s Silvertree acquires top Nigerian tech firm, TopCheck appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. CBN acquires 62, 021 meters for power firm The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday in Kano launched the acquisition of 62, 021 meters for distribution to customers...
  2. Adamawa acquires 12 mining licenses, signs $5 billion exploration pact with Swiss firm The state government also signed a contract agreement with Dangote Cement for the establishment of cement factory. The post Adamawa...
  3. Nigerian firm produces 12,000 shoes monthly in South Africa Roland Ogboru, the Chief Executive Officer of Fred Foot Wear, a South Africa-based firm, says the company manufactures 12,000 pairs...
  4. Facebook CEO in a suprise visit to Nigeria to witness Africa’s tech revolution Zuckerberg is in Nigeria to listen and learn and take ideas back to California on how Facebook can better support...
  5. Nigerian businessman killed in South Africa The victim was allegedly beaten by private security guards. The post Nigerian businessman killed in South Africa appeared first on...
  6. Nigerian Navy acquires ship from China NNS UNITY is expected to arrive Nigeria in the first week of November. The post Nigerian Navy acquires ship from...
  7. Firm empowers tech start-ups with trip to Silicon Valley Pocket Presents, a Nigerian based platform focused on global knowledge transfer has collaborated with The African Network (TAN) and The...
  8. Nigerian tech start-ups given launch pad with DEMO Africa 2015 No fewer than thirty technology start-ups would showcase their talents at this year’s Demo Africa Forum billed to happen in...
  9. Zuckerberg In Nigeria To Witness Africa’s Tech Revolution Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is in Nigeria on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, using his time in the country to...
  10. Nigerian firm accuses South African coy of $8,000 fraud Mr Patrice Unogu, the Managing Director of Global Lifting Services Nigeria Limited, said on Saturday that the Nigerian Consulate in...

< YOHAIG home