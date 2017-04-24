Stop supporting criminals, murderers, Police warn Ikorodu monarchs
Posted April 24, 2017 12:47 pm by admin Comments
Four police officers, an army captain and a civilian were recently killed by suspected militants in Isawo area of Ikorodu.
The post Stop supporting criminals, murderers, Police warn Ikorodu monarchs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Stop harbouring dangerous militants, Police warn Ikorodu monarchs The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has warned traditional rulers in Ikorodu area against harbouring criminals who...
- Police kill militant involved in Ikorodu killing The police on Tuesday announced that one of the gunmen, who killed four policemen and an army captain at Isawo...
- Police warn criminals to steer clear of Anambra The Anambra Police Command, has warned criminals operating in Onitsha and its’ environs to leave the state or face the...
- Yuletide: Criminals now conceal guns inside bread, Rivers Police warn The Rivers State Police Command has busted mischievous means through which criminals move arms within the state. The post Yuletide:...
- Suspected Militants Kill Army Captain, Six Others In Ikorodu No fewer than five policemen and two soldiers, including an Army Captain were killed by suspected militants on Sunday morning...
- Ikorodu monarchs sympathise with BRT operator over vandalised buses Traditional rulers in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Monday visited the management of Primero Transport Services Ltd., over the recent vandalism...
- Ikorodu Killings, The Police And The Fall Of Mighty Recently, Ikorodu area of Lagos was thrown into confusion as suspected militants struck at Woodland Estate area, Ishawo in Ikorodu....
- Market women urge Ikorodu monarchs to reform Oro festival Some market women in Ikorodu and its environs have urged the monarchs in the communities to modernise the Oro festival...
- Stop paying money to go for peacekeeping, Police warn officers Nigeria Police Force has warned its personnel against giving money in order to influence their selection for Peace Support Operations,...
- Ogun police warn transport workers against violence The Ogun police said it recognises only five transport unions in the state. The post Ogun police warn transport workers...
What do you think?