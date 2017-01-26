Student docked for stealing phone from mosque

Posted January 26, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

Student docked for stealing phone from mosque

Photo Credit: Archnet

The 18-year-old was released on bail.

The post Student docked for stealing phone from mosque appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man docked for stealing Samsung phone The police in Edo State on Friday arraigned a 21-year old man, Benjamin Obira, before an Oredo Magistrate Court for...
  2. Driver docked for stealing girlfriend’s cell phone A 25-year-old driver, Sunday Emmanuel, on Monday appeared before a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, Aso Pada, Mararaba, Nasarawa State,...
  3. JSS student docked for stealing colleague’s N200 “They were harassing him and searching his pockets for money and they even beat him up,” the prosecutor said. The...
  4. Man docked for allegedly stealing clips worth N1,500 Joseph, 20, is facing a lone count charge of stealing.? The post Man docked for allegedly stealing clips worth N1,500...
  5. Student arraigned, gets N20,000 bail over phone theft A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos granted bail in the sum of N20,000 to a student, Yusuf...
  6. 3 Konga staff docked over N9.6m phone theft Three staff of an online retail outlet, Konga, on Friday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for...
  7. Woman docked for stealing grinding machine A 38-year-old woman, Mary Irabor, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin for stealing a grinding...
  8. Two docked for ‘stealing’ N4.2m phones Two men, Isah Ali and Kashalla Hassan, were Wednesday arraigned at a Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikeja,...
  9. Man bags 9 months imprisonment for stealing in Mosque A 28-year-oldman, Olalekan Akeem, was on Thursday sentenced by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court to nine months imprisonment for stealing a...
  10. Applicant docked for allegedly stealing carton of turkey A 22-year-old applicant, Emeka Ejiro, was on Friday charged before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a carton...

< YOHAIG home