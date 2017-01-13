‘Tekno in New York to sign Sony deal’
Posted January 13, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
The deal is believed to be worth $ 4 million.
The post ‘Tekno in New York to sign Sony deal’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Tekno Set To Sign A Deal With Sony Music World So this gist is really hot hot, so remember you saw it here first on TunezMediaBlog. Days ago, TripleMG lost...
- Tekno and Ubi Franklin jet off to New York for official signing of Sony Deal Tekno and his manager, Ubi Franklin are on their way to New York to officially seal the Sony Music...
- Tekno’s Sony Music Deal: A backdoor Move? Congratulations have been pouring in for our *clears throat* Big Cassava king, Tekno with regards to a certain Sony Music Deal which...
- Tekno Reportedly Becomes Highest Paid African Artiste By Sony Music Last year, it was reported that singer, Tekno, had snagged a Sony Music deal with details of the concealed until now. According to...
- Tekno Poised At Getting A Sony Music Deal PR guru, Paul O announced this on his page Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog...
- Sony can’t officially announce Wizkid’s deal because of Davido Wizkid’s deal with Sony Music is in the bag. The singer and the music giant have negotiated, come to an...
- Davido Signs Record Deal With Sony BMG HKN lead act, Davido, has signed a multi million dollar international record deal with Sony BMG music, in New York....
- Davido responds to reactions over Sony music deal HKN boss, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, O.B.O, during the week reacted to comments that have been trailing his new deal...
- Davido Angry With Sony Music, Threatens To Terminate Deal Report has it that DMW Boss, Davido might terminate his Deal with Sony Music anytime soon, according to close source.The...
- Mixed reactions greet Davido’s new deal with Sony Music It is no longer news that David Adeleke, aka ‘Davido’, has been the talk of the town for sometime now....
What do you think?