Thousands troop to see mystery trees in Ogun
Posted January 8, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
“Over 10,000 people of different faith have visited my house since January 2.”
The post Thousands troop to see mystery trees in Ogun appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Thousands troop to UI as Adeboye hosts RCCG service Thousands of worshippers from within and outside Oyo State on Wednesday evening trooped to the University of Ibadan for a...
- AU assures Burundi no hidden motive in troop deployment plan The AU calls on Burundi’s feuding sides to cooperate with peace talks, scheduled to resume in Uganda on Dec. 28....
- Military says fight against Boko Haram on course as U.S. backs troop The defence ministry says President Buhari has directed troops to continue with its effort to achieve complete success. The post...
- Ekiti govt to plant 250, 000 trees Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, will on Monday flag off the planting of 250,000 trees as part of...
- Boy Scouts of America lifts ban on gay troop leaders The Boy Scouts of America officially ended its decades-old ban on gay troop leaders Monday, a historic but controversial shift...
- Ganduje optimistic investors will troop to Nigeria under Buhari Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano has expressed confidence that despite the global economic recession, foreign investors would turn...
- Hundreds of buildings submerged, thousands displaced by flood in Plateau – SEMA boss The Executive Secretary says the situation had raised humanitarian issues which needed quick attention to avoid crisis. The post Hundreds...
- Thousands escape death in Maiduguri as Civilian-JTF intercept bombs concealed in food flasks Suspected Boko Haram members were caught with five large food containers. The post Thousands escape death in Maiduguri as Civilian-JTF...
- Amodu’s death a mystery, we were together last night- Izilein A former coach of the Golden Eaglets, Godwin Izilein, says the death of the National Technical Director of the Nigeria...
- Hoodlums attack NAFDAC officials in Lagos, Ogun At Sango market in Ogun, six shops were sealed and one of the staff of the Agency was roughly manhandled....
What do you think?