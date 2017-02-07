Three days to go, Presidency may still confirm Onnoghen as Chief Justice – Official
Posted February 7, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The non-confirmation of Mr. Onnoghen as substantive chief judge has led to criticisms of the presidency.
The post Three days to go, Presidency may still confirm Onnoghen as Chief Justice – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Confirm Onnoghen CJN now to avoid judicial paralysis – Awomolo – Give Buhari free hand to do his job, Acting Chief Justice pleads SAGA OVER the confirmation or otherwise of...
- CJN: Fayose urges Osinbajo to send Justice Onnoghen’s name to Senate From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to send the name...
- President Buhari to swear in Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria today President Buhari will today at about 2pm at the state house Abuja, swear in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice...
- Giving Buhari An Ultimatum Is Disrespectful – Onnoghen The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has called on Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari appoint...
- Judicial Commission Okays Onnoghen As Next Chief Justice Of Nigeria ABUJA – The Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, has okayed Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the next Chief Justice of...
- Photos: Pres. Buhari swears in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen President Buhari today swore in the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen at the...
- Justice Walter Onnoghen Takes Oath Of Office As Chief Justice Of Nigeria.. You are looking at the New CJN… Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen taking the oath of office...
- Adegboruwa Drags Buhari, Others To Court Over Non Confirmation Of Onnoghen As CJN Lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and five others to the Federal High Court in...
- ONNOGHEN: Sanctity of judiciary must be protected — FAYOSE Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on the...
- Send Onnoghen’s name to senate, Fayose tells Osinbajo KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to send the name of Justice...
What do you think?