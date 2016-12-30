Top 10 achievements, failures of Gov. Umahi of Ebonyi
Posted December 30, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Workers are paid early, but they have had to endure a pay cut.
The post Top 10 achievements, failures of Gov. Umahi of Ebonyi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ebonyi workers to receive salaries Jan 15 – Umahi Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has assured workers that their January salaries would be paid on the 15th....
- Ebonyi workers to earn salaries 20th of every month – Governor Umahi Governor Umahi says, henceforth, no agency of the state government would be permitted to negotiate with the organized labour The...
- 100 days: In Ebonyi, Governor Umahi reneges on campaign promises During his campaign, Mr. Umahi promised to increase workers salary by 100 per cent if elected governor. The post 100...
- Jubilation in Ebonyi as Onu, Umahi meet There was jubilation in Ebonyi as the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, paid a surprise visit to...
- Xmas: Umahi announces 13th month salary bonus for Ebonyi workers Even when some states re unable to pay salary no thanks to recession Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has...
- Umahi flags off work on 62.2 km roads in Ebonyi Ebonyi State governor, Mr.David Umahi, has flagged off the construction of three major roads in the three senatorial zones of...
- Why I refused to support Umahi for Ebonyi governorship – Ex-Gov. Elechi The former governor opens up on his decision to support former health minister, Onyebuchi Chukwu. The post Why I refused...
- Pastors working for Governor Umahi fight dirty in Ebonyi The pastors almost exchanged blows during a meeting. The post Pastors working for Governor Umahi fight dirty in Ebonyi appeared...
- Ebonyi workers to get ‘thirteenth month’ pay Mr. Umahi says he approved the extra pay without receiving monthly allocation The post Ebonyi workers to get ‘thirteenth month’...
- EBONYI GOV: How Umahi knocked out Edon FOR Governor David Umahi it has been three contests and three victories against his opponents in the battle for the...
What do you think?