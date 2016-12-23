Top Nigerian artistes boycott Headies Awards as winners emerge
Posted December 23, 2016 9:47 am by admin Comments
Wizkid, Olamide, Flavour, Falz, Kiss Daniel, More Emerge Headies Winners
The post Top Nigerian artistes boycott Headies Awards as winners emerge appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Kiss Daniel rules! See full list of winners at the 2016 Headies Awards My favorite artist Kiss Daniel won album of the year and two other awards…yay! And Dare Art Alade also won...
- 2face, Kiss Daniel, Flavour, Seyi Shay to perform at Headies Nigerian music stars 2face Idibia, Flavour and Kiss Daniel are all set to perform at this year’s Headies awards. Rapper and...
- Headies Awards 2015: Full List Of Winners The highly anticipated Headies Awards 2015 ceremony was held in Lagos on Friday, January 1, night. The award was organised...
- Kiss Daniel, Korede Bello, Falz, Wizkid, Olamide, Davido & More Nominated for the 10th Annual Nigerian Entertainment Awards The nomination list is out for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards 2015 as the entertainment body hosts its 10th edition of...
- Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At The Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award Social media is buzzing over the ongoing Headies award but for the wrong reasons. The live coverage is of poor...
- What went wrong with Headies Awards 2016, Nigerians react The 2016 Headies awards went down at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, yesterday. Though there was palpable...
- Nigerian Promoters in America decide to boycott “Overpaid” Nigerian Artistes Nigerian Promoters USA is an organization composed of event promoters based in the USA primarily targeting the Nigerian market. Members...
- Nse Ikpe-Etim, Faithia Balogun, “Dry”, “October 1” & More Emerge Winners at BON Awards 2015! See Full List of Winners The Best Of Nollywood (BON) Awards took place on Sunday, 13th of December in Akure, Ondo State. It was an...
- 4 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE NIGERIAN ARTISTES ON COKE STUDIO 4 Africa’s number one music show, Coke Studio Africa is currently showing on tv. This time, the show features 9 amazing...
- Wizkid, Flavour, others emerge winners in AFRIMA 3.0 The 2016 edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, was held on Sunday night in Lagos with winners emerging...
What do you think?