Tuface Protest: Ezekwesili blasts Buhari, Osinbajo as civic group pledges to continue with rally
Posted February 5, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
Tuface announced the cancellation of the protest for security reasons.
The post Tuface Protest: Ezekwesili blasts Buhari, Osinbajo as civic group pledges to continue with rally appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Tuface cancels protest amid security concerns Nigeria’s hip hop icon, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, has announced the cancellation of his planned protest scheduled for Monday. In a...
- Ezekwesili blasts Nigerian lawmakers “@doyakubu what message do YOU think those children took away from you and your colleagues today?” The post Ezekwesili blasts...
- IDP camp bombing: Buhari has failed – Oby Ezekwesili blasts President Muhammadu Buhari’s current economic policies are similar to those he promulgated during the military regime he led in the...
- Tuface Idibia cancel planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government The Tuface Idibia-planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 6 has been canceled due to security challenges. In...
- I Never Said Tuface Idibia’s Rally Cannot Be Held – Lagos CP Anyone planning to join the anti-government rally planned by Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface Idibia will...
- Buhari support group plots against TuFace-led anti-govt demonstration Tuface vowed to continue with his protest. The post Buhari support group plots against TuFace-led anti-govt demonstration appeared first on...
- Ezekwesili blasts Buhari, Jonathan for leading Nigeria into recession A former Minister of Solid Minerals, Mrs. Obi Ezekwesili, has accused the administrations of former President Goodluck Jonathan and that...
- BREAKING: Tuface Idibia cancels planned protest Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March. A...
- APC Musicians Forum to boycott Tuface-led protest The group urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration. The post APC Musicians Forum to boycott Tuface-led protest...
- Ondo 2016: Buhari, Osinbajo to storm Akure for APC mega rally – Spokesperson President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Saturday lead members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from...
What do you think?