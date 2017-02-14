UCL Preview – PSG need some love against Barcelona on Valentine’s Day

Posted February 14, 2017 9:47 am by Comments

UCL Preview – PSG need some love against Barcelona on Valentine’s Day

Cavani Photo: SkySports

Both are lagging behind in their respective championships but both have found form in 2017.

The post UCL Preview – PSG need some love against Barcelona on Valentine’s Day appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “The Best Way To Celebrate Valentine” – By OilyQueen How can you celebrate St. Valentine’s Day in a way that honours God? 1. First, give your life to Christ....
  2. Seun Tuyo: Love Beyond Valentine’s Day February is commonly regarded as the month of love, mainly because February 14 is Valentine’s Day. It is a day...
  3. Valentine: Love carefully, play safe to halt HIV spread – NACA DG Mr. Aliyu also urged Nigerians to know their HIV status. The post Valentine: Love carefully, play safe to halt HIV...
  4. EPL Week 3 Preview | A weekend for consolidation and conceding goals Manchester United and Liverpool have not conceded any goal so far. The post EPL Week 3 Preview | A weekend...
  5. MTN Foundation, MUSON Alumni present ‘Love Notes’ this Valentine Love is undoubtedly in the air and to celebrate this love-ly season, Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON), in conjunction with...
  6. Patoranking to set the stage on fire this valentine!!!…As Hard Rock Cafe Lagos presents “Let Love Rock You” Buzzing Reggae and dancehall king, Patoranking is set for a mind blowing performance at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos this valentine....
  7. Nigeria League Preview: Sunshine, Shooting Stars set for tricky home ties In the past five seasons, Pillars have lost every game in Akure, the last being a 3-0 bashing. The post...
  8. EPL Preview: The 3 things that will decide the Chelsea Vs. Man. City clash Mourinho will be expecting a big performance from his wards at the Etihad The post EPL Preview: The 3 things...
  9. VALENTINE’S SPECIAL: How social media is changing the face of love Nigerians relive fond memories of letter writing as culture fades CALL it love in the age of the social media;...
  10. Barcelona sack top official for criticising Messi The official put forward Messi as “over-rated”. The post Barcelona sack top official for criticising Messi appeared first on Premium...

< YOHAIG home