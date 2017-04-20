UPDATED: Violence in Benue as youth protest alleged killing by herdsmen
Posted April 20, 2017 8:47 pm by admin Comments
At least three people are feared dead in the clashes.
The post UPDATED: Violence in Benue as youth protest alleged killing by herdsmen appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Igbos In South Africa Protest Alleged Killing By Herdsmen A group of Nigerians under the aegis of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa on Monday protested the alleged killing...
- Herdsmen Attack: University Students Protest Killing Of Fellow Student In Benue Benue State has been thrown into mourning following the killing of a final year Geography student from the State University...
- Arepo residents protest alleged killing of three Residents of Arepo area of Ogun State,yesterday, took to the streets to protest the alleged killing of three youth by...
- Ugbowo Youth Protest Killing Of Vigilante Member Some youths of Ugbowo in Benin City, the Edo state capital, blocked the Ugbowo axis of Uselu-Lagos road, in protest...
- Alleged killing of herdsmen: North raising false alarm against Ndigbo — IPOB The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the North of allegedly raising false alarm that Fulani herdsmen were being...
- Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Benue kicks against grazing land As the Federal Government takes steps to establish grazing land for marauding Fulani herdsmen as a way of ending the...
- Nigerians protest alleged extra-judicial killing by South African police Timothy Chinedu was allegedly suffocated to death by the police after his arrest on Saturday. The post Nigerians protest alleged...
- Herdsmen Attacks Leave 81 Dead In Benue Survivors and victims of herdsmen attacks in Logo and Ukum council areas in Benue State have been recounting how 81...
- Human rights group protest alleged killing of Igbo youths, others The Campaign for Democracy, a human rights group in Onitsha yesterday protested alleged killing of 6, 000 Igbo youths by...
- Herdsmen Attacks: Benue State To Prohibit Open Grazing The Benue State Government has forwarded a bill to the State House of Assembly to outlaw and ban open grazing...
What do you think?