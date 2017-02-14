Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms

Posted February 14, 2017 9:47 am by Comments

Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms

A member of Indonesia's conservative Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir holds a placard during an anti-Valentine's Day protest outside a school in Surabaya city, eastern Java island on February 13, 2015. Muslim clerics across Indonesia have warned against celebrating Valentine's Day, which they regard as Western celebration that promotes sex, drinking alcohol and drug use. AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO

Condoms should only be sold to married couples, the mayor said.

The post Valentine: Indonesian mayor raids shops selling condoms appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Valentine: Mixed reactions trail distribution of free condoms by NGOs Residents of the FCT on Friday expressed divergent opinions on free distribution of condoms by civil society groups and health...
  2. NAFDAC Raids Wine Shops, Markets In Edo State The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alarm over what it calls the proliferation...
  3. Indonesian police plane with 15 on board goes missing The plane is thought to have crashed. The post Indonesian police plane with 15 on board goes missing appeared first...
  4. 6 romantic valentine’s day ideas for couples Valentine is just a few days away and couples are holding their breath. On this day, the uncontrollable blushing, the...
  5. Mercedes-Benz is world’s best-selling premium brand … New models due in Nigeria The three-pointed star ended 2016 on a triumphant note by earning the number one...
  6. Official confirms 142 body bags at Indonesian plane crash site Some of the identified bodies of victims would be transferred to airports where they initially boarded the ill-fated flight. The...
  7. EFCC arrests Adamawa University VC, others for selling N13m SUV as scrap A new vehicle worth N13 million was sold at an undervalued rate just a week after purchase. The post EFCC...
  8. Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? Is It Good For A Christian To Deal With Condoms In His Shop Please I need advice from born again...
  9. Instead of Islamic books, we usually find condoms, sex drugs in Boko Haram camps — Nigerian Army The army says those arrested Tuesday turned out to be suppliers of hard drugs and other stimulants to terrorists. The...
  10. Can you buy condoms for your partner? A cross section of women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed views on whether or not they could...

< YOHAIG home