Victims of Shell oil spill deny receiving relief materials
Posted February 12, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
“We are SPDC’s immediate host. Seibou Well II is on my land and the creeks so polluted are in our community.”
The post Victims of Shell oil spill deny receiving relief materials appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Al-Makura distributes relief materials to victims of communal clashes Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, on Sunday, distributed relief materials to Alakyo village and 19 other communities affected by...
- Flood victims get N60m relief materials in Anambra ANAMBRA State Government has distributed relief materials worth N60 million to riverine communities affected by this year’s flood disaster. The...
- Anambra flood victims get N20m presidential relief materials THE Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has commenced the distribution of relief materials worth about N20 million to the...
- NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Taraba gun attacks The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Sunday in Donga, donated N5million worth of relief materials to 2,926 victims of...
- Bayelsa community accuses Shell of abandoning oil spill “Since then, repeated efforts to visit the site have been thwarted by the people who chased our personnel away.” The...
- NEMA Donates Relief Materials To Flood Victims The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief items to the flood victims of Seven Local Governments in Katsina...
- Kaduna Windstorm Victims Get Relief Materials The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has donated building materials worth thousands of naira to victims of a recent windstorm in Zaria,...
- NEMA distributes relief materials to Anambra flood victims The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has sent relief materials worth millions of naira to the Anambra State government for...
- Victims Of Adamawa Suicide Bombing Get Relief Materials The Nigerian government has donated drugs and other relief materials to victims a suicide bombing that occurred at the Jimeta...
- NEMA Donates Relief Materials To Kebbi Flood Victims The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has donated relief materials to flood victims in Kebbi State, North-west Nigeria. The development is...
What do you think?