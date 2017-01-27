VOX POP: What is Hepatitis b?
Posted January 27, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
PREMIUM TIMES ask Abuja residents what they know about the sickness Hepatitis b.
The post VOX POP: What is Hepatitis b? appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- World Hepatitis Day: Expert urges on prevention As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Hepatitis Day today, a public health physician at the...
- NMA canvasses more funding for Hepatitis treatment, prevention As Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating 2016 World Hepatitis day, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA),...
- Expert says 20m Nigerians have hepatitis Mustapha Umar, a Gastroenterologist at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State, has said that over 20 million Nigerians...
- WORLD HEPATITIS DAY: ONE IN EVERY 12 NIGERIAN INFECTED TODAY, Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2016 World Hepatitis Day, as medical expert, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike has disclosed...
- WHO demands urgent action to curb hepatitis Action Geneva, July 23, 2015 (Xinhua/NAN) On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, the World Health Organisation...
- Understanding And Preventing Viral Hepatitis A lot more attention and funding by the various levels of government are needed to ensure that Nigeria prevents and...
- Fidson urges preventive action against hepatitis Concerned about the prevalence of Hepatitis and the alarming rate of Hepatitis infection in the country, Fidson Healthcare Plc has...
- Reps Call For National Policy On Hepatitis The House of Representatives has called for a national policy on Hepatitis to reduce the burden of the disease in...
- Hepatitis on the prowl in Nigeria TWENTY NINE year-old Obinna Okwute was battling with feverish conditions, headaches and bodily pains for sometime. “I have taken the...
- “Hepatitis Is Deadly, Get Tested To Be Sure You Don’t Have It” Today’s World Hepatitis Day and there have been a wild Social Media Awareness campaign for people to be on the...
What do you think?