We are not withholding report to National Assembly – EFCC
Posted January 3, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
?The anti-graft agency denied any wrongdoing.
The post We are not withholding report to National Assembly – EFCC appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Nigeria’s National Assembly fails to account for N9 billion – Audit Report Apart from the National Assembly, other key bodies indicted include the NNPC and Ministry of Interior. The post Nigeria’s National...
- Group seeks Auditor General’s report on National Assembly “This information will assist us in exercising our mandate of collaborating with Governments in fighting corruption,” CSNAC said. The post...
- SPECIAL REPORT: How National Assembly’s public account committees engage in massive money laundering Instead of ensuring probity and accountability in line with their mandate, members engaged in abuse of the nation’s money laundering...
- National Assembly never complied with FOI Act – Report “While 60 institutions out of 800 submitted such reports to the AGF in 2015, only 44 submitted in 2016.” The...
- New EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, begins clean-up of anti-graft agency, arrests errant staff Also being discreetly investigated are staffs against whom allegations of corruption have been made by members of the public. The...
- NNPC clears air on alleged withholding of 48% of national oil revenue IN the wake of allegations leveled against it, ranging from non-remittance of a N3.8 trillion revenue from January 2012 to...
- 2015 Election: Presidential, National Assembly results from Nigeria’s South South inflated – Report TMG says it deployed 4,000 citizen observers to polling units across the 774 Local Government Areas. The post 2015 Election:...
- Anti-Graft War: Organized labour backs EFCC Mr. Lamorde says the war against corruption will be fought with relentless vigour. The post Anti-Graft War: Organized labour backs...
- Why I won’t report for EFCC questioning now – ex-presidential aide, Kuku Mr. Kuku is wanted for alleged fraudulent diversion of funds running into hundreds of millions of Naira. The post Why...
- Jonathan sends National Conference report to N’Assembly President Goodluck Jonathan has just sent the report of the National Conference 2014 to the National Assembly. The report was...
What do you think?