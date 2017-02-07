Wike meets CAN President, pledges to hand over Ecumenical Centre
Posted February 7, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
The Rivers Governor also pledged to assist missionary schools.
The post Wike meets CAN President, pledges to hand over Ecumenical Centre appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Wike Pledges To Create Jobs For Repentant Cultists, Militants In Rivers The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says his administration will create jobs for repentant cultists and militants who accepted the state...
- Wike pledges support for Buhari’s programmes GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he will support any policy of the Federal Government that will...
- 2017 Budget: Wike pledges Accelerated Development The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given his assent to the 2017 Appropriation Law passed by the Rivers State...
- Niger Delta Avengers: Gov Wike meets Buhari in Aso Rock Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The post Niger...
- Wike Pledges Commitment To Full Revival Of Health Sector The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will fully revive the state’s secondary health sector, as...
- Buhari meets newspaper publishers, pledges good partnership with media “The media.. brought up some key issues affecting the industry, affecting the country.” The post Buhari meets newspaper publishers, pledges...
- Appeal court sacks Nyesom Wike, says Rivers Governor not validly elected The Rivers Tribunal had earlier on October 24 nullified Mr. Wike’s election. The post Appeal court sacks Nyesom Wike, says...
- Governor Wike Meets With Physically Challenged Indigenes Of Rivers (Pics) Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the state government will create employment opportunities for physically challenged persons...
- Benue’ll hand over missionary schools to original owners soon — ORTOM Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday indicated that government would soon hand over all missionary schools in the state...
- Wike Meets With Traditional Rulers, Charges Them On Security The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that any Traditional Ruler found to be using his title to pursue...
What do you think?