Yuletide: Abuja parks, recreational centres record low patronage
Posted December 27, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
“It is evident that the country is in recession and this is affecting every other aspect of our lives.”
The post Yuletide: Abuja parks, recreational centres record low patronage appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Eid el-Fitr: Parks, recreation centres record huge turnout Fun Time: Recreation Centre for the family Parks and some recreational centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday...
- Ebonyi restricts movement of masquerades to playgrounds, recreational centres The Ebonyi State Government has restricted movement of masquerades in the state to areas such as playgrounds and other recreational...
- Christmas: Lagos beer parlour operators record low patronage A trip to some beer parlours in Lagos, has revealed that their operators recorded poor patronage this yuletide. The number...
- Christmas: Abuja Parks, Gardens ready for fun seekers Parks and recreation owners in Abuja have geared up preparation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebration to make...
- DSS uncovers plots to bomb worship centres, parks The Department of State Services has alerted members of the public of plans by extremist elements to bomb places of...
- Kogi Poll: Hotels, restaurants, others record high patronage Most hotels in Lokoja, Kogi Capital, have been attracting more patronage following the influx of people to the state, ahead...
- Tailors decry low patronage, as yuletide approaches tailor Some tailors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, decried low patronage, as yuletide season approaches. Some of...
- Yuletide: Rivers FRSC Bans Sales Of Alcohol In Motor Parks As the yuletide season approaches and to curb automobile accidents fuelled by drivers under the influence of alcohol and other...
- Barbing, hairdressing salons record low patronage in Lagos Hair Salon Barbing and hairdressing salons in Lagos say they record low patronage contrary to high expectations for increase in...
- New Year: Police IG, Arase, warns churches, mosques, motor parks to take adequate security measures Mr. Arase salutes the courage and gallantry of officers of the force for their tireless services in protecting lives and...
What do you think?