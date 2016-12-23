Aviation Unions To Commence Indefinite Strike At Arik Over Sack Of Union Leaders, Others
Posted December 23, 2016 4:35 am by admin Comments
0 Comments
Sahara Reporters Aviation Unions To Commence Indefinite Strike At Arik Over Sack Of Union Leaders, Others 6 Hours Ago
Related posts:
- Nigeria’s biggest airline Arik hit by aviation unions strike Aviation staff have launched an indefinite strike targeting Arik Airlines, Nigeria’s largest carrier, amid a dispute over salary arrears and...
- Passengers stranded as aviation unions grounds Arik Air over N12.5b debt Arik Air accuses Union, FAAN workers of taking laws into their hands. Hundreds of Arik Air passengers were on Wednesday...
- Arik workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid salaries Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services...
- Aviation Unions Besiege Aero Contractors Over Workers’ Suspension Aviation unions besiege Aero Contractors over workers’ suspension Aviation unions on Thursday besieged the head office of Aero Contractors Airline...
- Aviation unions besiege Aero Contractors over indefinite leave handed 1,400 workers The company has suspended flight operations with effect from Thursday. The post Aviation unions besiege Aero Contractors over indefinite leave...
- Aviation unions to shut down Arik Air operations from Tuesday The airline is accused of not paying salaries for seven months. The post Aviation unions to shut down Arik Air...
- Arik Air Operations Grounded Over Union Protest The operations of Arik Air have been grounded in Lagos following a protest by aviation unions. The unions are under...
- Bayelsa Workers to Commence Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries Bayelsa state workers will on Thursday proceed on an indefinite over months of salary arrears owed by the state government. The...
- LASPOTECH shut down as another union declares indefinite strike Academic and administrative activities were ?on Friday paralysed at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, as the Senior Staff Association...
- Strike: Aviation unions give NCAA 14-day ultimatum Trade unions in the aviation sector have given the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) a 14-day ultimatum to promote their...
What do you think?