Documents Show Aisha Buhari Misled On Financial Burden On Nigerian High Commission in London
Posted January 7, 2017 10:35 pm by admin Comments
0 Comments
Exclusive Documents Show Aisha Buhari Misled On Financial Burden On Nigerian High Commission in London 4 Hours Ago
Related posts:
- Aisha Buhari denies fleecing Nigerian Commission in UK Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said there was no truth in a...
- PHOTONEWS: Aisha Buhari Sighted In London En Route To Brussels 15 Hours Ago 13 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Aisha Buhari Sighted In London En Route To Brussels Photos...
- Death toll in British air show could be as high as 11 – London Police London police said on Sunday that the number of dead in the crash of a military jet taking part in...
- Drama at Nigerian High Commission in London today (photos) An email from a LIB reader The Nigeria High Commission in London needs an urgent overhaul. This afternoon we Nigerians...
- “We must see this as a triumphant show of democracy” – Aisha Buhari celebrates husband’s Victory All through this election season, Aisha Buhari, wife of President-Elect Muhammadu Buhari has utilized social media to campaign for her...
- Aisha Buhari endorses creation of North-East Devt Commission Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State, yesterday, declared their support for the...
- Aisha Buhari Watches As Her Daughter Is Called To Bar At Nigerian Law School (Pics) President Buhari’s wife,Aisha Buhari was pictured during the Nigerian Law School call to bar ceremony today, her daughter,Halima Buhari was...
- Aisha Buhari, others to commission cancer centre in Minna Aisha Buhari Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and no fewer than 14 governors’ wives across the country are...
- Alleged extortion: More Nigerians brace up to shut UK High Commission As the deadline issued to President Muhammadu Buhari to shut London Nigerian High Commission draws near, more Nigerians living in...
- Islamic Cleric wants arrest of Aisha Buhari, says her comments subversive … Buhari’s comment insult to women – PDP youth frontiers …. Buhari hates women – Senator Olulimi An Islamic cleric,...
What do you think?