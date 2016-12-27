El-Rufai’s Blunders And The Christmas Killings In Southern Kaduna By Moses E. Ochonu
Posted December 27, 2016 10:35 am by admin Comments
0 Comments
Sahara Reporters El-Rufai’s Blunders And The Christmas Killings In Southern Kaduna By Moses E. Ochonu 3 Hours Ago
Related posts:
- Foreign Fulani Militia Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State claims the attacks on communities in the Southern part of the state were largely...
- Ezekwesili’s Disappointing Outing On Obasanjo And Corruption By Moses E. Ochonu 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Ezekwesili’s Disappointing Outing On Obasanjo And Corruption By Moses E. Ochonu 6 Hours Ago...
- El Rufai faults CAN President over Southern Kaduna killings Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen was...
- Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai deploys soldiers, police Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has deplored the murder of citizens in Gida Biyu, Akwa’a and Angwan Anjo...
- How we paid violent herdsmen to stop Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed how his administration traced some violent and aggrieved Fulani herdsmen to their...
- I’m worried because God will ask what I did about Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that his administration inherited the crisis in the southern part of the...
- Southern Kaduna killings: CAN hits El-Rufai over ‘money for ceasefire’ The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the action of the Kaduna State...
- El-Rufai, senator clash over Kaduna killings Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, Danjuma Laah...
- El-Rufai to implement reports on Southern Kaduna killings …pledges jobs for 2,550 youths Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said his government would implement recommendations of the late...
- There Has Been No Killing In Southern Kaduna In The Last Six Months – El Rufai The Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El Rufai on Wednesday said his administration has more or less nipped in the...
What do you think?