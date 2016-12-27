El-Rufai’s Blunders And The Christmas Killings In Southern Kaduna By Moses E. Ochonu

Posted December 27, 2016 10:35 am by Comments

El-Rufai’s Blunders And The Christmas Killings In Southern Kaduna By Moses E. Ochonu

0 Comments

Sahara Reporters El-Rufai’s Blunders And The Christmas Killings In Southern Kaduna By Moses E. Ochonu 3 Hours Ago

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Fulani Militia Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State claims the attacks on communities in the Southern part of the state were largely...
  2. Ezekwesili’s Disappointing Outing On Obasanjo And Corruption By Moses E. Ochonu 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Ezekwesili’s Disappointing Outing On Obasanjo And Corruption By Moses E. Ochonu 6 Hours Ago...
  3. El Rufai faults CAN President over Southern Kaduna killings   Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen was...
  4. Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai deploys soldiers, police Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has deplored the murder of citizens in Gida Biyu, Akwa’a and Angwan Anjo...
  5. How we paid violent herdsmen to stop Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed how his administration traced some violent and aggrieved Fulani herdsmen to their...
  6. I’m worried because God will ask what I did about Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that his administration inherited the crisis in the southern part of the...
  7. Southern Kaduna killings: CAN hits El-Rufai over ‘money for ceasefire’ The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the action of the Kaduna State...
  8. El-Rufai, senator clash over Kaduna killings Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, Danjuma Laah...
  9. El-Rufai to implement reports on Southern Kaduna killings …pledges jobs for 2,550 youths Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said his government would implement recommendations of the late...
  10. There Has Been No Killing In Southern Kaduna In The Last Six Months – El Rufai The Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El Rufai on Wednesday said his administration has more or less nipped in the...

< YOHAIG home