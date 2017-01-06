Ex-Nigerian President Jonathan, Diezani, Gusau, Adoke, Bayo Ojo, Etete Shared $1.3b In Malabu Oil Fraud—Italian Prosecutors

Posted January 6, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

Ex-Nigerian President Jonathan, Diezani, Gusau, Adoke, Bayo Ojo, Etete Shared $1.3b In Malabu Oil Fraud—Italian Prosecutors

0 Comments

Exclusive Ex-Nigerian President Jonathan, Diezani, Gusau, Adoke, Bayo Ojo, Etete Shared $ 1.3b In Malabu Oil Fraud—Italian Prosecutors 1 Hour Ago

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Malabu $1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two former Nigerian ministers Adoke, Etete, for fraud, money laundering The nine-count charge was filed against nine defendants on Tuesday. The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two...
  2. Malabu $1.1 billion fraud: Adoke pledges to make self available for trial The former attorney general said he acted to save Nigeria’s $ 2 Billion The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion fraud:...
  3. Malabu: EFCC files charges against Etete, Adoke, seven others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday filed nine charges bordering on alleged mismanagement of $ 1,616,690,656.78 Malabu...
  4. Malabu OPL245 Fraud: Dan Etete wants Nigeria’s N17 billion An oil transparency campaigner expresses surprise at Nigeria’s absence at the London court giving the opportunity the country has to...
  5. Breaking: EFCC drags Etete, Adoke to court over Malabu $1.1b oil deal Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke Bello The anti-graft EFCC has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General,...
  6. BREAKING: Malabu $1.1 billion?: EFCC files fraud charges against Adoke, Etete, Aliyu The charges were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The post BREAKING: Malabu $ 1.1 billion?: EFCC files...
  7. EFCC grants ex-Minister Etete bail over $1.1 bn Malabu fraud The former minister has been at the centre of a huge fraud involving the sale of government oil bloc in...
  8. Etete, Adoke, seven others charged with $1.6b ‘fraud’ EFCC to try ex-ministers over Malabu Oil deal The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) yesterday filed nine charges...
  9. EFCC Charges Adoke, Etete And Seven Others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a nine-count charge against a former Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed...
  10. In letter to VP Osinbajo, ex-AGF Adoke, lies, muddles up Malabu oil scam matter Mr Adoke needs to explain why he negotiated with Mr. Etete when he (Etete) was never listed as director of...

< YOHAIG home