How Nigeria’s Chief Justice Onnonghen Punctured Yahya Jammeh’s Election Court Challenge

Posted January 11, 2017 7:35 am by Comments

How Nigeria’s Chief Justice Onnonghen Punctured Yahya Jammeh’s Election Court Challenge

0 Comments

Breaking News How Nigeria’s Chief Justice Onnonghen Punctured Yahya Jammeh’s Election Court Challenge 6 Hours Ago

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election Adama Barrow defeated the Gambian ruler by over 50,000 votes. The post BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election...
  2. Gambian Court to hear Jammeh legal challenge on Jan. 10 Gambia’s Chief Justice says the Supreme Court will hear a suit on January the 10th 2017 from President Yahya Jammeh’s...
  3. Gambia: Yahya Jammeh rejects election result after one week of conceding defeat Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result of the presidential election held earlier this month, a week after admitting...
  4. Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court Pressure has mounted on Mr. Jammeh to concede defeat. The post Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court appeared first on...
  5. Jammeh’s Gambia election challenge postponed until May The Gambia’s Supreme Court is unable to hear the petition seeking to annul last month’s election until May, chief justice...
  6. Gambia: Jammeh’s poll challenge shifted to May The Gambia’s Supreme Court is unable to hear the petition seeking to annul last month’s election until May, chief justice...
  7. I stand by Yahaya Jammeh, says Gambian army chief Gambia’s president Yahya Jammeh remains defiant in the face of calls that he stands down in two weeks, after December’s...
  8. Yahya Jammeh Seeks To Extend 22-Year Rule In Gambian Elections 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Yahya Jammeh Seeks To Extend 22-Year Rule In Gambian Elections 8 Hours Ago All Content...
  9. Gambia poll chief ‘rebuffs Jammeh’ The Gambia’s electoral commission chief has warned President Yahya Jammeh that his bid to overturn the election result will not...
  10. Yahya Jammeh: A Dead African ‘Goliath’ Resurrected By Adewale Giwa 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Yahya Jammeh: A Dead African 'Goliath' Resurrected By Adewale Giwa 4 Hours Ago...

< YOHAIG home