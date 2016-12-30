Midnight Fire Guts Market In Ondo Township
Posted December 30, 2016 4:35 am by admin Comments
42 Minutes Ago 0 ViewsMidnight Fire Guts Market In Ondo Township
Related posts:
- Fire guts Garriki market, Enugu A part of the popular Afor Awkunanaw Market (a.k.a. Garriki Market), in Enugu, was on Thursday, razed by fire. The...
- Again Fire guts Sabon Gari Market Kano The popular Sabon-Gari market in Kano has again been gutted by fire A similar incidence occurred a few months ago,...
- Fire guts Sokoto building materials market Building materials worth millions of naira were gutted by fire on Saturday night at the Kara market in Sokoto. The...
- Fire guts Kano market again The Abubakar Rimi market located in sabon gari area of Fagge local government area in Kano state on Saturday morning...
- Fire guts Baboko market in Ilorin NAN Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by a fire, which gutted the Baboko Market in Illorin, the Kwara...
- Fire guts multimillion naira property in Sokoto market A fire outbreak on Sunday night destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira at the old market in Sokoto....
- Fire guts Christ Embassy, Alaba market Samson Folarin A section of the Christ Embassy Church on Oregun Road, Ikeja, Lagos, was gutted by fire on Wednesday,...
- Fire guts Kaduna market, Balewa varsity’s hostel Godwin Isenyo and Armstrong Bakam One person was killed on Tuesday as fire razed over 500 shops, destroying goods worth...
- Fire guts Ondo governor’s office as Sheriff visits Mimiko The visitation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff to the Governor of...
- 3 injured, N50m goods destroyed as fire guts Electronics Int’l Market, Onitsha Goods worth over N50 million were yesterday gutted by mid night fire while three people sustained various degrees of injury...
What do you think?