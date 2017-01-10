Nigeria Wrapperman Runs Lagos To Ughelli For Charity

Posted January 10, 2017 1:35 am by Comments

Nigeria Wrapperman Runs Lagos To Ughelli For Charity

4 Hours Ago 1 ViewNigeria Wrapperman Runs Lagos To Ughelli For Charity

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gunmen abduct NGC staff at Ughelli UGHELLI—A staff of the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, was last weekend abducted around the popular post office roundabout, Ughelli in...
  2. Ughelli plant to generate 25% of Nigeria’s power By Sebastine Obasi AS Nigeria grapples with inadequate electricity supply, the Ughelli Generating Company, Ughelli GENCO, has said it will...
  3. Delta, Lagos record pleasant runs in wheelchair basketball tourney Delta women team had a pleasant run to top the just-concluded 4th Victor Ochei International Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Lagos....
  4. 2 dead as cultists unleash mayhem in Ughelli THERE was pandemonium on Sunday night at Ekuigbo, Ughelli in Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State as a result...
  5. Ughelli Govt College students suspended over homosexuality UGHELLI— GOVERNMENT College Ughelli, GCU, has suspended, indefinitely, three of its students for alleged involvement in homosexual activities. The post...
  6. Transcorp Ughelli Power releases 2014 Annual Report Transcorp Ughelli Power Limited (TUPL), the power generation and investment subsidiary of Nigerian conglomerate Transcorp Plc, recently released its 2014...
  7. Minister Of Sports Runs Into His Classmate At Lagos Airport (Photo) We need to treat others right now cos this world is a small place and no one knows what the...
  8. Okowa sets to complete Ughelli-Asaba Road project Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has set in motion, modalities for the completion of Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation project. The...
  9. Contempt: Judge orders detention of Ughelli BEDC boss in prison A Delta State High Court sitting in Ughelli, the administrative headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Council has ordered the...
  10. Soldiers arrest vandals in Ughelli In furtherance of protecting oil and gas facilities in the Delta region, men of the 222 battalion in Agbarha Ughelli...

< YOHAIG home