Oxford University Appoints Nigerian As First Black Rhodes Professor
Posted January 11, 2017 4:35 pm by admin Comments
0 Comments
Sahara Reporters Oxford University Appoints Nigerian As First Black Rhodes Professor 16 Hours Ago
Related posts:
- Nigerian scholar named Rhodes Professor at Oxford University Wale Adebanwi is the first black scholar to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created more than...
- British-Nigerian Oxford University Gay Rights Activist Annie Teriba confesses to Non-consensual Sexual Encounter Annie Teriba stood out as an unflinching supporter of gay rights at Oxford University. The 20 year old third-year student...
- “Soyinka’s failure to become Oxford professor of poetry ‘an immense loss’” Mr. Soyinka joked that the election would have been different if Nigerian politicians were allowed to play a role. The...
- Reuben Abati Enrols At Oxford University Former spokesman to immediate past president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati is currently participating in the Advanced Management and...
- LASU Alumnus Emerges Oxford University Best Finance Law Student (Photos) "Success is no guess work, it’s the product of practical engagement and test of principles. It represents the wise choice...
- Gov. Ambode Appoints US Fugitive As Lagos New DG Of Safety Commission 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Gov. Ambode Appoints US Fugitive As Lagos New DG Of Safety Commission 6 Hours Ago All...
- Dr. Goodluck Jonathan Hailed For His Speech At Oxford University (Pics) Former president Goodluck Jonathan today spoke at the Oxford Union of the University of Oxford on the subject of promoting...
- Beauty & Brain: Nigerian Lady Graduates From Oxford With First Class (Photos) Meet brilliant Nigerian girl Habiba Daggash who wrapped up her studies at the prestigious Oxford University with a first class...
- Woman, 45, docked for allegedly assaulting University Professor in Osun A 45-year-old woman, Funke Lawal, was on Tuesday brought before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly assaulting a...
- Nigerian university suspends professor caught cheating in exams The professor allegedly sneaked “expo” into an examination in May. The post Nigerian university suspends professor caught cheating in exams...
What do you think?