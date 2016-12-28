Pastor Adeboye’s Endorsement Of Gov. Ayo Fayose And Its Contradictions

Posted December 28, 2016 7:35 pm by Comments

Pastor Adeboye’s Endorsement Of Gov. Ayo Fayose And Its Contradictions

0 Comments

Sahara Reporters Pastor Adeboye's Endorsement Of Gov. Ayo Fayose And Its Contradictions 9 Hours Ago

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos Of Pastor Adeboye At The Residence Of The Murdered Pastor’s Wife In Abuja The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has paid a condolence visit to...
  2. Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him (Pics) Pastor Adeboye paid a visit to Ekiti state as part of his nationwide tour for the RCCG’s annual ‘Let’s go...
  3. “Fayose Bribed You” – Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the...
  4. Pastor Found With 13 Underage Girls As Sex Slaves, Blames Satan 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Pastor Found With 13 Underage Girls As Sex Slaves, Blames Satan 16 Hours Ago All Content...
  5. Seizure Of Fayose’s Assets In Order, Federal High Court Says 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Seizure Of Fayose’s Assets In Order, Federal High Court Says 6 Hours Ago All Content...
  6. I Drove Election Cash To Fayose’s Spotless Hotel – Driver 0 Comments Sahara Reporters I Drove Election Cash To Fayose’s Spotless Hotel – Driver 9 Hours Ago All Content...
  7. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Is Right – God Created Women As An Afterthought! By Dr. Ijabla Raymond 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Is Right – God Created Women As An Afterthought! By Dr. Ijabla Raymond...
  8. Pastor Adeboye Commends Fayose’s Courage In Defending His People The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti...
  9. ‘Fayose Misfires On Aisha Buhari,’ Otunba Fasawe Says 0 Comments Sahara Reporters 'Fayose Misfires On Aisha Buhari,' Otunba Fasawe Says 7 Hours Ago All Content...
  10. I Have Received Threats And Plenty Of Death Wishes For Saying God Does Not Speak To Pastor Adeboye – Ijabla Raymond 0 Comments Sahara Reporters I Have Received Threats And Plenty Of Death Wishes For Saying God Does Not Speak To...

< YOHAIG home