PHOTONEWS: Fuel Subsidy Fraudster Ada Ugo-Ngadi Weeps Uncontrollably After Sentencing
Posted January 27, 2017 10:35 am by admin Comments
17 Hours Ago 12 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Fuel Subsidy Fraudster Ada Ugo-Ngadi Weeps Uncontrollably After Sentencing
Related posts:
- Fuel Subsidy Fraud: MD Of Ontario Oil & Gas, Ugo-Ngadi Burst Into Tears (Pics) Ada Ugo-Ngadi, the MD of Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd, bursts into tears after being sentenced to 10 years in...
- Judge suspends sentencing as fuel subsidy convict ‘faints’ in court There was mild drama at the Lagos High Court this morning when a convicted fuel subsidy fraudster, Ms Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi,...
- Videos: Wahala… Yetunde Bustline Weeps Uncontrollably Over Baba Tee Please o I think there is more to this Yetunde Bustline, Dupe Odulate and Baba Tee’s love story. There has...
- Politics of fuel subsidy ONCE again, the issue of fuel subsidy has come to the crucible of socio-economic life of Nigerians. Politics of fuel...
- Why judge adjourned sentencing of convicted fuel subsidy fraudsters One of the convicts was said to be “very precarious” health condition. The post Why judge adjourned sentencing of convicted...
- Fuel subsidy convict ‘faints’ forcing judge to postpone sentencing The defendants were convicted on an eight-count amended charge of fraud. The post Fuel subsidy convict ‘faints’ forcing judge to...
- Fuel Subsidy Scammer Ugo-Ngali Slumps As Court Finds Her Guilty In N1.9billion Fraud Trial 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Fuel Subsidy Scammer Ugo-Ngali Slumps As Court Finds Her Guilty In N1.9billion Fraud Trial 6 Hours...
- Subsidy Or No Subsidy There Is One Solution To Drop The Fuel Pump Price In Nigeria By Mpaka Longjohn Article Written By By Mpaka Longjohn Mpaka Longjohn has urged Nigeria that what we need at this era is a...
- Fuel subsidy: The cabal’s strategies, tactics (1) THE fuel subsidy struggle in Nigeria has entered a critical phase. The cabal and its agents are agitating for President...
- Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Marketers For Fraud A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, has convicted two oil marketers, Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Ndagi and their company, Ontario...
What do you think?