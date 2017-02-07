PHOTONEWS: Nigerian Students Protest Over Education Funding At TASUED
Posted February 7, 2017 10:35 pm by admin Comments
1 Hour Ago 1 ViewPHOTONEWS: Nigerian Students Protest Over Education Funding At TASUED
Related posts:
- VIDEO: TASUED students, Amosun during protest over fees’ hike Students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Monday embarked on a mass protest...
- Save TASUED And Education Coalition Protest Against Amosun In Ijebu Ode 1 Day Ago 3 ViewsSave TASUED And Education Coalition Protest Against Amosun In Ijebu Ode...
- TASUED students protest hike in fees, condemn tax payment Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Monday embarked...
- Nigerian Students Protest Against Sack Of 13 VCs The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is calling for the reinstatement of the 13 Vice Chancellors sacked by the...
- Happening now: OAU students protest state of education in Nigeria Obafemi Awolowo University students are on the streets of Ibadan, protesting the dwindling educational system in Nigeria as the country...
- Independence Day: Nigerian students set to protest against attacks in Lagos By Bose Adelaja Students across the country, under the aegis of Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks, ANSA, will...
- PHOTONEWS: Students Protest In Abuja, Demand Release Of Zakzaky 2 Hours Ago 4 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Students Protest In Abuja, Demand Release Of Zakzaky Photos...
- UNILAG Students Union calls for proper funding of education Welfare Secretary, Olanisimi Oluwatobi (left), Public Relations Officer, UNILAG Students Union, Adegunoye Olakunle Charles, President, Abiodun Martins and General Secretary,...
- Jim Ovia ICT Foundation: 35 students to get seed funding No fewer than thirty five computer students of the Nigerian Computer Society would get scholarship funding from Jim Ovia ICT...
- NANS Urges Federal Government To Increase Polytechnic Education Funding The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to increase funding of polytechnic...
What do you think?