PHOTONEWS: Police Vs Shia Protesters In Abuja
Posted January 26, 2017 4:35 am by admin Comments
8 Hours Ago 2 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Police Vs Shia Protesters In Abuja
Related posts:
- PHOTONEWS: Anti-Riot Police Prevent #BBOG Protesters From Holding Meeting In Abuja 8 Hours Ago 7 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Anti-Riot Police Prevent #BBOG Protesters From Holding Meeting In Abuja Photos...
- Iraq Shia Protesters Camp Out After Invading Parliament Twenty four hours after storming the parliament, hundreds of Iraqi Shia protesters remain camped outside the building. The protesters, who...
- Police Disperse Shiite Protesters In Abuja (Photos) Security forces dispersed Shiite protesters in Abuja. Hundreds of Shiite protesters demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky....
- PHOTONEWS: Protesters Mourn Hardworking Traffic Police Kiled By Reckless Truck Driver In Akure 15 Hours Ago 10 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Protesters Mourn Hardworking Traffic Police Kiled By Reckless Truck Driver In Akure Photos...
- PHOTONEWS: BBOG Protesters Blocked By Police Again From Entering Presidential Villa 1 Hour Ago 2 ViewsPHOTONEWS: BBOG Protesters Blocked By Police Again From Entering Presidential Villa Photos...
- PHOTONEWS: #BBOG, Police Clash Over Clampdown Order As Pro-Buhari Protesters Take Over Villa Gate 2 Days Ago 9 ViewsPHOTONEWS: #BBOG, Police Clash Over Clampdown Order As Pro-Buhari Protesters Take Over Villa Gate Photos...
- Police Block Road To NJC Office, Deny Protesters Access To Corupt Judges (Photos) The protest against corruption in the judiciary resumed in Abuja today.The coalition of 50 NGOs that started the protest last...
- FCT police denies killing protesters at Wuye market Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT-Abuja said it has not killed any protester at Wuye market despite rumours going...
- PHOTONEWS: Protesters Shutdown Akure Over Jimoh Ibrahim 7 Hours Ago 7 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Protesters Shutdown Akure Over Jimoh Ibrahim Photos...
- Police Block #BringBackOurgirls Protesters From Entering Presidential Villa (Pics) Police Block #BringbackourGirls Protesters From Entrying Presidential Villa In Abuja. http://www.newshelm.com/2016/08/photos-police-block-bringbackourgirls.html Nairaland...
What do you think?