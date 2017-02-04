South-East Should Wait Till 2023 For Presidency, Says Igbo Group

Posted February 4, 2017 4:35 am by Comments

South-East Should Wait Till 2023 For Presidency, Says Igbo Group

0 Comments

Sahara Reporters South-East Should Wait Till 2023 For Presidency, Says Igbo Group 9 Hours Ago

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nnamani, Iwuanyanwu, South-East APC Leaders Back Buhari, To Wait Till 2023 Three govs to join APC Frontline leaders and politicians yesterday agreed to back President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term...
  2. Rebuild roads in South East states, Igbo group urges FG Chinedu Nwogwugwu, the Chairman of an Igbo socio-cultural group in South Africa, has called on the Federal Government to rebuild...
  3. PDP against Igbo presidency – APC group THE Buhari South East Youth Movement [BSEYM] has accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] of working against the...
  4. Nwodo inciting Ndigbo, scuttling Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari support group A political pressure group, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Enugu State chapter, on Sunday came hard on the new president of...
  5. Pan-Igbo group accuses FG of neglect, marginalization of S/East ENUGU—AN Igbo socio-cultural group, the Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, yesterday, accused successive administrations in Nigeria of a deliberate neglect...
  6. South East leaders in South Africa promote Igbo culture     Igbo war dance South-eastern Nigerians resident in South Africa have taken advantage of the bi-national cooperation between the...
  7. South East can no longer wait on government to fix its roads – Ex-minister Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, Sunday in Enugu said the South East would no longer wait on government...
  8. South East govs, NASS members shun Igbo Day celebration All Governors of the five South-East states, were conspicuously absent on Thursday, at the activities lined up to mark this...
  9. S/East lawmakers differ on Obasanjo’s call for Igbo presidency John Ameh and Ihuoma Chiedozie The recent call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the Igbo should produce the next...
  10. Invest more in South East, Ohanaeze tells Igbo The President of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, in Abuja, Mazi Odozi Elijah Nwodozi, has hailed the Igbo people (Ndi-Igbo) for their contributions...

< YOHAIG home