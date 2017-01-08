Yahya Jammeh: The Butterfly That Calls Itself A Bird By Maduka Onwukeme
Posted January 8, 2017 7:35 am by admin Comments
0 Comments
Sahara Reporters Yahya Jammeh: The Butterfly That Calls Itself A Bird By Maduka Onwukeme 3 Hours Ago
Related posts:
- Yahya Jammeh: A Dead African ‘Goliath’ Resurrected By Adewale Giwa 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Yahya Jammeh: A Dead African 'Goliath' Resurrected By Adewale Giwa 4 Hours Ago...
- Yahya Jammeh Seeks To Extend 22-Year Rule In Gambian Elections 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Yahya Jammeh Seeks To Extend 22-Year Rule In Gambian Elections 8 Hours Ago All Content...
- BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election Adama Barrow defeated the Gambian ruler by over 50,000 votes. The post BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election...
- Gambia: Yahya Jammeh rejects election result after one week of conceding defeat Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result of the presidential election held earlier this month, a week after admitting...
- After conceding defeat, Gambian President Jammeh makes u-turn, rejects outcome, calls for fresh poll The U.S. and Senegal have asked Mr. Jammeh to respect the wishes of the people. The post After conceding defeat,...
- Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh trailing main rival in presidential vote Yahya-Jammeh, Gambia’s president Partial results showed Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh, trailing his main rival in a presidential election on Friday,...
- Gambians topple Yahya Jammeh President of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh: toppled via ballot box Gambia’s opposition candidate Adama Barrow has won the presidential polls...
- President Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Meets Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (Pictures) President Buhari and other ECOWASleaders met with Gambian President,Yahya Jammeh this afternoon inBanjul, Gambia.Mr. President and other leaders askedPresident Jammeh...
- Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court Pressure has mounted on Mr. Jammeh to concede defeat. The post Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court appeared first on...
- Gambia: I will not step down, Jammeh vows “I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated,” the Gambian leader said. The post Gambia: I...
What do you think?