Jonathan Summon: There Should Be Respect For Our Leaders – Rep Ogun

Following a summon served on former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the $1.1billion OPL 245 Malabu oil deal, a member of the, House, Rep Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), has said that the committee should have taken a private meeting with the former president as a mark of respect that Africans are known to accord their leaders.

Speaking to our correspondent in his office, the lawmaker also said the ongoing face-off between the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate is good for democracy, adding that too much cordial relationship between both arms may not be in the best interest of Nigerians.



Reacting to the summon on former president Jonathan, Rep. Ogun said his position stems from the fact that there is no record of any former leader being summoned to appear before the parliament to answer questions.

“I don’t think any former president has ever been summoned. I know we have the constitutional powers to do that, but there is no record showing that anybody who had served this country in the capacity of a president or head of state has ever been summoned. Even if they had, there’s no record showing their appearances anywhere.

“So are they going to be chatting with Jonathan, I don’t know. Maybe he is going to send a representative or probably send in documents, I don’t know how that is going to happen. I would have thought that they would have taken a private meeting with him, rather than say he must appear before the committee in person”, he said.

Asked on the relevance of the usual assertion by lawmakers that the National Assembly as an institution is bigger than any individual, relative to the summon on the former president, Ogun reiterated that there is no precedent anywhere to the effect that former leader had been dragged before legislative committees.

“I’m not saying the ad hoc committee is not in order in summoning the former president, but I have not seen any summoned to appear here before. I’m not saying it has never happened, but I – as an individual has not seen any former president or head of state appear before the parliament to answer questions.

“So against that background, if he sends in a representative or documents relating to their investigation, I think that should suffice. I don’t think he needs to appear in person.

But in any case, they can also take a private meeting with him. In Africa, we show respect to our elders. For a man that has held that exalted position, if there are issues, I’m sure they can be discussed. I want to believe that the point is not to get him to appear before the committee to humiliate him, but to get whatever information that he has that can help them resolve whatever issue that they are investigating.

“So if appearing is not going to help them achieve that, if he sends a representative with the needed information, I think it should be taken”, he maintained.

On the ongoing face-off between the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate over the former’s insistence to keep Ibrahim Magu on as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the chairman House Committee on FCT said‎ the development is good for democracy.

“If you go back to the fact that they sent Magu’s name for screening, and the Senate screened but did not clear him, it is in their position to deny clearance.

“And then the executive came back to say that in the list of agencies requiring senate screening and confirmation as provided for in the constitution, the EFCC is not among. But the EFCC Act expressly stated that. So basically, these are just semantics”, he said.

Rep. Ogun questioned the rationale behind the choice of using police officers as heads of the anti grast agency, arguing that a good lawyer worth his onions would have done a better job.

“I would have expected that when the senate rejected Magu, Magu is not the only Nigerian qualified to do the job. Why should they even be using police officers as heads of the EFCC?

“They can as well get a brilliant lawyer and he will do an excellent job. So there must be a reason why they are sticking with Magu, but that’s by the way.

“However, they are crossed with some comments by the acting president that they don’t have the powers to screen certain individuals, I think that’s where the crux of the matter is.

“Now, you have said that, and then you are still sending names to them. And they said, look, the ones we have done before, you said we don’t even have the power to do them, why are you sending other names to us?

“And again, I think it’s good for democracy, the fight between the executive and the legislature. Because, if we begin to be too cozy – cozy, it means that a whole lot is happening under the table, and that will not be good for Nigerians.

