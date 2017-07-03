Sex Education Is A Defense, Good Curriculum For Ideal Christian Home

Pastor Sunday Omitogun is the Assistant Provincial Pastor on Admin Lagos Province 57 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and he has a special passion for building love Christian marriages. Few years back he published Vibrant marriage; Dynamic sex and he went further to update it by authoring Marriage and Sex with the foreword written by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the National General Overseer of RCCG. Omitogun explains in this interview with Anthonia Duru, the importance of sex in marriage, spousal sex abuse and on other marital issues.

What influenced your passion for marriage such that you often write and teach on marriage?

Considering the rate at which homes are collapsing; seeing the havocs the traditional sex myths wreck in Christian marriages; the way the society has perverted sex; how our modern youths have recklessly and thoughtlessly made material wealth their target in choosing life partners; and the speed at which the devil is taken people to hell through wrong relationship, I see a cogent reason talking about marriage and sex. Above all, the altar priests that should have educated the church and the society at large have kept mute about it, thereby making people to learn it in a wrong way.

To some, including Christian leaders, sex in marriage is all for procreation, what are your thoughts about this?

Sex is not only for procreation. It serves numerous purposes. Principally, sex is for maximum pleasure between husband and wife. God has not created us human like wood or stone. He made us in a way that we can have sexual urge. The urge can be triggered by what we see, hear, think or touch. Just as we derive pleasure and satisfaction from physical food, likewise every couple should maximally explore each other for pleasure and satisfaction in legitimate marriage. Also, sex is medicinal in nature. It can heal certain sicknesses because it is connected to vital human organs: blood, heart, brain, muscles, bones others. Sex can eliminate stress, cure insomnia, remove migraine, etc. Therefore, it is not all sicknesses that require medical personnel or buy drugs. Furthermore, sex in marriage is an avenue through which couples’ souls are bonded, penetrated and tied. God purposed sex to be a device that will bind and blend husband and wife into a singular entity. The spirit, soul and body become one during sexual intimacy.

In addition, don’t be surprised that sex can be used to settle quarrels judges cannot handle in court. Sex in marriage is a tool of settlement.

What are some of the factors that lead to divorce and separation and how can these be addressed?

There are several factors responsible for divorce in marriage today. Divorce which can be explained to be a way of legally separating a couple from being husband and wife should not in any way be an option for marriage conflict. The Bible in Matthew 19:8-9 tells us that God abhors divorce. Factors responsible for divorce in marriage include external force influence, infidelity also known as extra marital affairs, communication gap, financial imprudence, lack of trust, etcetera. There are numerous options couples can adopt to avoid divorce in marriage. The options include acceptability, prayer, endurance, humility, love, etc. When a couple accepts each other the way they are, living together will become easy.

What is the place of sex in building an enduring marriage?

The place of sex in marriage is so crucial that we can’t talk enough about it. Sex is the lubricant of marriage engine. Without engine, a car cannot move, likewise, without sex marriage is incomplete and unfulfilled. Sex is the ultimate sublimity of love and marriage relationship. It is an exercise whose pleasure cuts across the spirit, soul and body. It is an unreserved, passionate and climax of the knowledge a couple has about each other in a love engulfed emotion. Sex is exciting, sweet and romantic. If there is one thrilling and natural experience that makes man higher than angels, it is sex. Therefore, the place of sex in marriage cannot be over emphasized because it is a tool for procreation. It is intended for gaining emotional satisfaction, maximum fulfillment and conjugal intimacy.

Do you believe in spousal sex abuse? How can this be address?

Sex can be abused in marriage in various ways. Firstly, when couples use sex as a tool of punishment, I tag it gross sexual misconduct. Women are often more guilty of this than men. They close “shop” against their God’s ordained regular “customer”. They use it to fight the battle of finance, protest against ill behavior and to express their bitterness. Those who use sex as a tool of punishment have always lived to regret it. The way out is to communicate your grievances and settle them amicably.

Secondly, spousal sex abuse can be in form of sex as bait. A bait is defined as something you give having a request at the back of your mind. Those who use sex as bait do not give it to their spouses as conjugal right, but to trap them so that their requests will not be rejected. Thirdly, spousal sex abuse can be forced sex. Men are always guilty of this. This comes up perhaps when the woman is not in the mood; when she is sick; maybe psychologically depressed; emotionally disturbed. Forcing your wife by tying her hands, struggling to tear her undies and vehemently trapping her leg apart is an abuse and it is tantamount to driving a strong nail inside a hard wood.

You said in your book that lazy people can’t enjoy sex, can you dwell more on this?

Yes, lazy people cannot enjoy sex because sex is body, soul and spirit in action. It involves energy, techniques, flexibility, and dynamic commitment to get the best of it. Efforts from both partners make a good sex. Those who are easily tired can never get to the peak of sexual pleasure. Therefore, the mentality of “I’m a weaker vessel syndrome” must be totally disregarded. Inactivity is a patience and urge killer. Sex is not for lazy lover.

