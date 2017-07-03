Daily Independent
by admin

Sex Education Is A Defense, Good Curriculum For Ideal Christian Home

Education

Pastor Sunday Omitogun is the Assistant Provincial Pastor on Admin Lagos Province 57 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and he has a special passion for building love Christian marriages. Few years back he published Vibrant marriage; Dynamic sex and he went further to update it by authoring Marriage and Sex with the foreword written by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the National General Overseer of RCCG. Omitogun explains in this interview with Anthonia Duru, the importance of sex in marriage, spousal sex abuse and on other marital issues.

What influenced your passion for marriage such that you often write and teach on marriage?

Considering   the   rate at which homes   are   collapsing;   seeing   the   havocs   the traditional sex myths  wreck in  Christian marriages; the way the  society has perverted sex; how our modern youths have recklessly and thoughtlessly made material wealth their target in choosing life partners; and the speed at which the devil is taken people to hell through wrong relationship, I see a cogent reason talking about marriage and sex. Above all, the altar priests that should have educated the church and the society at large have kept mute about it, thereby making people to learn it in a wrong way.

To some, including Christian leaders, sex in marriage is all for procreation, what are your thoughts about this?

Sex is not only for procreation. It serves numerous purposes. Principally, sex is for maximum pleasure between husband and wife. God has not created us human like wood or stone. He made us in a way that we can have sexual urge. The urge can be triggered by what we see, hear, think or touch. Just as we derive   pleasure   and   satisfaction   from   physical   food,   likewise   every   couple should maximally explore each other for pleasure and satisfaction in legitimate marriage.   Also, sex is medicinal in nature. It can heal certain sicknesses because it is connected to vital human organs: blood, heart, brain, muscles, bones others. Sex can eliminate stress, cure insomnia, remove migraine, etc. Therefore, it is not all sicknesses that require medical personnel or buy drugs. Furthermore, sex in marriage is an avenue through which couples’ souls are bonded, penetrated and tied. God purposed sex to be a device that will bind and blend husband and wife into a singular entity. The spirit, soul and body become one during sexual intimacy.

In addition, don’t be surprised that sex can be used to settle quarrels judges cannot handle in court. Sex in marriage is a tool of settlement.

What are some of the factors that lead to divorce and separation and how can these be addressed?

There are several factors responsible for divorce in marriage today. Divorce which can be explained to be a way of legally separating a couple from being  husband   and   wife   should   not   in   any   way   be   an   option   for   marriage conflict. The Bible in Matthew 19:8-9 tells us that God abhors divorce. Factors responsible for divorce in marriage include external force influence, infidelity   also known   as   extra marital   affairs, communication   gap,   financial imprudence, lack of trust, etcetera. There are numerous options couples can adopt to avoid divorce in marriage. The options include acceptability, prayer, endurance, humility, love, etc. When a couple accepts each other the way they are, living together will become easy.

What is the place of sex in building an enduring marriage?

The place of sex in marriage is so crucial that we can’t talk enough about it. Sex is the lubricant of marriage engine. Without engine, a car cannot move, likewise, without sex marriage is incomplete and unfulfilled. Sex is the ultimate sublimity of love and marriage relationship. It is an exercise whose pleasure cuts across the spirit, soul and body. It is an unreserved, passionate and climax  of  the  knowledge  a  couple has  about   each other  in  a  love engulfed emotion. Sex is exciting, sweet and romantic. If there is one thrilling and natural experience that makes man higher than angels, it is sex. Therefore, the place of sex in marriage cannot be over emphasized because it is a tool for procreation. It is   intended   for   gaining   emotional   satisfaction,   maximum fulfillment   and conjugal intimacy.

Do you believe in spousal sex abuse? How can this be address?

Sex   can   be   abused   in   marriage   in   various   ways.   Firstly, when couples   use sex as a tool   of   punishment,  I   tag  it   gross  sexual   misconduct. Women are often more guilty of this than men. They close “shop” against their God’s ordained regular “customer”. They use it to fight the battle of finance, protest against ill behavior and to express their bitterness. Those who use sex as a   tool   of   punishment   have   always   lived   to   regret   it.   The   way out  is   to communicate your grievances and settle them amicably.

Secondly, spousal sex abuse can be in form of sex as bait. A bait is defined as something you give having a request at the back of your mind. Those who use sex as bait do not give it to their spouses as conjugal right, but to trap them so that their requests will not be rejected. Thirdly, spousal sex abuse can be forced sex. Men are always guilty of this. This comes up perhaps when the woman is not in the mood;   when   she   is   sick;   maybe   psychologically   depressed;   emotionally disturbed. Forcing your wife by tying her hands, struggling to tear her undies and vehemently trapping her leg apart is an abuse and it is tantamount to driving a strong nail inside a hard wood.

You said in your book that lazy people can’t enjoy sex, can you dwell more on this?

Yes, lazy people cannot enjoy sex because sex is body, soul and spirit in action. It involves energy, techniques, flexibility, and dynamic commitment to get the best of it. Efforts from both partners make a good sex. Those who are easily tired can never get to the peak of sexual pleasure. Therefore, the mentality of “I’m a weaker vessel syndrome” must be totally disregarded. Inactivity is a patience and urge killer. Sex is not for lazy lover.

The post Sex Education Is A Defense, Good Curriculum For Ideal Christian Home appeared first on Independent Newspapers .