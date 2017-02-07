2017 budget defence: CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar calls for increased funding
Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar has solicited increased funding of his agency to enable it carry out enormous responsibilities it was saddled with. In his budget presentation before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges in Abuja on Tuesday, Umar noted that nothing short of N1.22 billion proposal for year 2017 […]
2017 budget defence: CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar calls for increased funding
What do you think?