A founding member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State and a Biafran war veteran, Chief Joe Ifediobi, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for advising Ndigbo to prepare ahead of the 2019 presidential election. According to him, Obasanjo meant well for Ndigbo and was in no way ridiculing their sensibility with his statement. […]