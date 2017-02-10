Adamawa Govt dedicates Friday, Sunday for Buhari’s special prayers
Adamawa State Government has declared a two-day special prayer session for ‘ailing’ President, Muhammadu Buhari. The state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, made the declaration on Thursday after the state executive council meeting which held at the state government house in Yola, the state capital. He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari needs the prayers of all Nigerians to […]
