Adesina’s statement that Buhari reserves right to disclose his health condition is blunder – Owolabi
A Non-governmental Organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) on Monday described the continued silence on President Buhari’s health status as a dangerous political trend in Nigeria, calling on the presidency to do the needful and stop keeping Nigerians in the dark. The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Olaniyi […]
