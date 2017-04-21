Ajayi Crowther University expels 29 students, suspends 9 [Full names]

The management of Ajayi Crowther University, ACU, has expelled 29 students from the institution. The school also suspended 9 students, while 3 got letters of warning. This is contained in a memo by the Registrar, Mrs Adenike T. Fatogun, titled: “Decision of the University’s Management on Students with disciplinary cases.” The memo obtained by our […]

