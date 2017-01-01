Alleviate suffering, hunger among Nigerians – Mbaka tells Buhari

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, on how to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians. Mbaka was speaking on Saturday, in his New Year message during the cross-over service. He asked Buhari to take action, stating that “many Nigerians are suffering.” “Though the President is trying on corruption […]

