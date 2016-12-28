American billionaire sponsoring education of released Chibok girls – Presidency

Posted December 28, 2016 7:11 am by Comments

buhari-and-chibok2

The education of the released Chibok girls is being sponsored by an American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith. This was revealed by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity on Tuesday. Shehu was speaking on the state of the school girls, who have been reunited with their families. […]

