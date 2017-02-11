APC claims Mimiko is giving out N500m as parting gifts to political office holders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has claimed that outgoing Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has approved N500m to political office holders as a “parting gift.” This was contained in a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, who said the money was from the state’s Local Government Joint Account. It reads: “We have […]

