Army discovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Southern Kaduna (PHOTOS)

Posted April 23, 2017 3:11 pm by Comments

Army discovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Southern Kaduna (PHOTOS)

Troops of the recently-launched Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II ‘Scorpion Sting’ has discovered a large cache of dangerous weapons in Kaduna South. Recall that the Nigerian Army had recently launched the Operation Kunama 11, with the aim of wiping out terrorists from Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States. In its first operation, troops of 1 Division […]

Army discovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Southern Kaduna (PHOTOS)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Army close-up on Boko Haram, recover large cache of arms Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Boko Haram insurgents in...
  2. Army discovers large cache of stored Boko Haram weapons in Borno The Nigerian Army yesterday disclosed that it has recovered a large cache of arms buried at a spot made to...
  3. Troops Recover Large Cache Of Boko Haram’s Arms At Gursum Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and some Civilian Joint Task Force have discovered large cache of arms and ammunitions concealed...
  4. Photos: Troops recover large cache of ammunition in Bulabulin, Borno Troops on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in the outskirts of Maiduguri following a tip off from the Civilian JTF in...
  5. Nigerian Army bust Boko Haram hideout recover arms, ammunition A cache of arms recovered from Boko Haram by Nigerian troops The Nigerian Army said a tip off given to...
  6. Operation Pulo Shield Recovers Four AK 47s, Cache Of Ammunition Troops of Sector 2, Operation Pulo Shield, have recovered one AK 47 rifle and two loaded magazines, 9 mobile GSM...
  7. Soldiers Recover Arms From Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna Soldiers from the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected Fulani herdsmen and villagers...
  8. Army arrests soldier training militants, uncover arms cache in Rivers The Nigerian Army has arrested a rogue soldier, who specialised in training Niger Delta militants, during its arms and ammunition...
  9. Troops Kill 5, Recover Arms And Ammunition From Boko Haram Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole accompanied by Civilian JTF on Monday killed five suspected terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition...
  10. Army to uncover unknown gunmen in S/Kaduna, halt bandits from entering Plateau With a matching order from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratia, the Nigerian army has set up...

< YOHAIG home