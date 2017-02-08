Arraigned ritualists admit using human heads to make money

Posted February 8, 2017

court-logo3

An Oyo State Magistrates Court, sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday arraigned two men, Saheed Adeyemi and Michael Edemba after they confessed to their involvement in money rituals using human heads. DAILY POST recalls that the 33-year-old ritualist, Adeyemi and his 60-year-old customer, Edemba, were arrested by men of the Omi-Adio police […]

