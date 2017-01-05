Arsenal players fear Alexis Sanchez will leave club after silent treatment at Bournemouth

Posted January 5, 2017 9:11 am by Comments

Arsenal players fear Alexis Sanchez will leave club after silent treatment at Bournemouth
giroud-sanchez-1

Arsenal players are worried Alexis Sanchez will quit the club, after his public meltdown at Bournemouth. The Chile attacker was furious at full-time after their 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium and flung his gloves onto the pitch. It is understood that Alexis was angry that his side dropped another two points, despite coming back […]

Arsenal players fear Alexis Sanchez will leave club after silent treatment at Bournemouth

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Arsenal told us Alexis Sanchez is not for sale – Juventus chief Juventus chief, Giuseppe Marotta, has revealed that Arsenal are not willing to do business with their star attacker, Alexis Sanchez....
  2. Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez – Arsene Wenger TVC E. Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil nor Alexis Sanchez will be sold by Arsenal, even if...
  3. Ozil & Alexis demand £250k-a-week contracts at Arsenal Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are both demanding £250,000 a week as part of protracted contract negotiations with Arsenal, according...
  4. Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez shares pics of his severely bruised ankle injury Chilean Footballer and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez shared these photos of the ankle injury he suffered during extra-time in the...
  5. Arsenal offer Sanchez $11.5m a year deal Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez 9.3 million pound a year to sign a new contract — but the Gunners are...
  6. Sanchez brace keeps Arsenal in EPL title hunt Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Alexis Sanchez bragged a brace in a 3-1 win over...
  7. Sanchez Treble Helps Arsenal Sink West Ham 5-1 Alexis Sanchez got a 14-minute hat-trick as Arsenal eased past West Ham United 5-1 at London Stadium. The Gunners took...
  8. Sanchez ruled out as Arsenal start FA Cup defence Arsene Wenger has ruled Chile forward Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal’s FA Cup third round clash with Sunderland on Saturday....
  9. Arsenal vs Bournemouth: It was a physical test and a mental test – Wenger Arsenal vs Bournemouth: A despairing Arsene Wenger insisted Arsenal were put at a major disadvantage before his side staged an...
  10. Spurs denied as Sanchez rescues 10-man Arsenal Alexis Sanchez salvaged a point for 10-man Arsenal and denied Tottenham Hotspur the chance to go top of the Premier...

< YOHAIG home