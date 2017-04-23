ASUU wants JAMB scrapped because lecturers are “out of business” – Coalition

Posted April 23, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

ASUU wants JAMB scrapped because lecturers are “out of business” – Coalition

The Joint Action Coalition of Civil Society Organization for Transparency in Governance has ?called on Nigerians to ignore those “out of business” calling for scrap of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ?and supporton-going ?re??forms by the exam body.? Sabo Odeh?, ?Executive Director of the coalition? said this on Sunday, while reacting to recent […]

ASUU wants JAMB scrapped because lecturers are “out of business” – Coalition

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. JAMB Has NOT Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 UTME The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] wishes to inform the general the public and all 2017 UTME Prospective candidates that...
  2. Ban on Post-Jamb exam shallow thought, autocratic – ASUU THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter has described the decision to ban post-JAMB examinations in...
  3. Scrap JAMB now, ASUU tells government • NUC accredits 25 programs in BUK • NDA entrance exam to hold in Benin Academic Staff Union of Universities...
  4. For Jambites: How To Create JAMB Profile On The JAMB Portal The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has updated its portal for the 2017/2018 UTME and made it compulsory for...
  5. LASU lecturers join ASUU warning strike Lecturers of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Wednesday complied with the one-week nationwide warning strike declared by the Academic...
  6. JAMB Extends Registration Date For UTME The Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has extended the registration date for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)....
  7. JAMB Warns Against Fake Application Forms In Circulation The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has warned members of the general public about the activities of fraudsters illegally...
  8. ASUU Calls For JAMB Registrar’s Resignation Following alleged lopsidedness in the on-going registration of candidates by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union...
  9. Lecturers’ll support new LASU VC if… – ASUU The Academic? Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) chapter, said it would give the new Vice Chancellor,...
  10. JAMB, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB agree on exam timetable Friday Olokor, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has agreed on a harmonised timetable with other  examination organisations in...

< YOHAIG home