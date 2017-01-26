Bakassi: Refugees are dying – Ita-Giwa tells Buhari

Florence-Ita-Giwa

Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has lamented the welfare of over 3000 refugees living in Dayspring Island in Bakassi. She said the island should not be ignored because it was the same place that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, registered voters and conducted election that brought President Muhammadu […]

