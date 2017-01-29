Barrow removes ‘Islamic Republic’ from Gambia’s official name
Adama Barrow, The Gambia’s new President, has vowed to reform the country’s intelligence agency and also ensure media freedom in the country. Barrow spoke on Saturday at his first news conference since returning to the country to assume power. Barrow finally returns to Gambia amid tight security by Nigerian, Senegalese soldiers Barrow announced plans to […]
Barrow removes ‘Islamic Republic’ from Gambia’s official name
What do you think?