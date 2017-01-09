Benue community leaders storm police headquarters over herdsmen attack

Leaders of Okpale-Ogege, Edumoga in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State, Saturday stormed the state police headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital, to seek the deployment of more security personnel following the invasion by suspected herdsmen. DAILY POST had reported that no fewer than five persons were killed and several others injured after gunmen […]

