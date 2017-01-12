Biafra: Don’t toy with Nnamdi Kanu’s life – MASSOB warns Buhari

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has warned the federal government not to toy with the lives of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and others standing trial. Kanu alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are currenting facing trial before the Justice Binta […]