Biafra: Journalists barred from court premises as Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins

Posted January 10, 2017 1:11 pm by Comments

The secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, commenced on Monday at the Federal High Court Abuja with some journalists prevented from entering the court premises. Kanu, alongside three others, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are currently facing trial for an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony […]

